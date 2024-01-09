Story of the Day: AI students enrolling in classes at Ferris State University

There will be two new interesting students joining Ferris State University's campus this semester. Their names are Ann and Fry, but they are completely virtual and created through artificial intelligence.

The students will be part of hybrid classes, interacting with classmates and doing assignments. The project is a way to help faculty learn how to make education more accessible to all.

Ferris State University's artificial intelligence program is one of three AI programs in the country, partnering with governmental agencies and businesses like the Department of Defense, Homeland Security, and Amazon.

The virtual students will be directed by the Information Security and Intelligence Department. Faculty created back stories for the AI students based on real student experiences, which will be used to help them with common college milestones like declaring a major.