Stop the Hate, Stop the Violence Unity Walk takes place on October 5

Fox 17 started its "A Path Forward" initiative more than two years ago to help address the issues of youth crime and violence. In that time, the community learned about so many great events and organizations dedicated to that same mission of engaging and uplifting youth.

There's another event doing just that on Saturday, the Stop the Hate, Stop the Violence Unity Walk, in collaboration with Seeds of Promise GR and local law enforcement.

The theme is going to be centered around youth who have lost their lives in the streets of Grand Rapids this year and in years past. Members of the GRDP and Kent County Sheriff's Department will be in attendance, walking alongside community members to show the strength of unity as one heartbeat in Grand Rapids.

Stop the Hate, Stop the Violence Unity Walk will take place at Rosa Parks Circle on October 5. The walk will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

