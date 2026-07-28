Stitch, stitch, hooray! Annual quilt exhibit returning to Coopersville

The art of quilting is not just about the intricacy of every stitch. There is also a storytelling element behind it, and that artistry and storytelling are celebrated at the Coopersville Farm Museum's annual exhibit, "Quilts and Their Stories".

From August 1 through September 30, guests who visit the museum will witness over 150 quilts on display made from people all over Michigan. The event will also feature the Quilt Walk, where over 25 local businesses throughout Downtown Coopersville will display quilts in their storefronts.

An opening reception for "Quilts and Their Stories" will take place Thursday, July 31 from 5 to 7 P.M., and the closing reception and live auction will take place Saturday, October 3.

The Coopersville Farm Museum has open hours on Monday, open Wednesdays from 1 to 5 P.M., and open from 10 A.M. to 2 P.M. Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. Admission is $6 for adults and $4 for children, while children three and under are free.

Coopersville Farm Museum Director LeeAnn Proia and Event Coordinator Danielle Sidock visited the Morning Mix with a sample of quilt displays to talk about the event.

Visit coopersvillefarmmuseum.org for more information.

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