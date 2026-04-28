Step It Up with Ottawa County Parks and Recreation

Summer is a great time for those seeking opportunities to get outside more, and Ottawa County Parks and Recreation is helping the community stay active while give the opportunity to explore new parks.

"Step It Up" is a free, eight-week walking program that invites participants of all fitness levels to join in. The program runs April 28 through June 20 across various locations and days. Upon registration in advance, participants can participate in as many group and solo walks as they would like. Participants can enter their hours upon completion each week for the chance of winning raffle prizes.

Tabitha Corlett, Recreation & Wellness Program Lead for Ottawa County Parks and Recreation, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the program.

Visit miottawa.org/stepitup for more information and to register.

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