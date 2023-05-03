Watch Now
STEAM Along the Lakeshore returns for 2nd year

Posted at 10:33 AM, May 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-03 10:33:53-04

For the second year, STEAM Along the Lakeshore is returning to Muskegon, with free educational activities for families to enjoy.

The free event takes place Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hackley Park, Hackley Public Library, Lakeshore Fab Lab, Lakeshore Museum Center, and the Muskegon Museum of Art.

The first 750 students will receive free STEAM kits and a t-shirt at Hackley Park. Activities will include everything from an artistic activity to a robotics project. All ages are welcome to participate, from Kindergarten through 12th grade.

Families can drop in any time. For more information, click here.

