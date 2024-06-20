Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

Stay cool during the heat wave with these fun activities

Posted at 1:10 PM, Jun 20, 2024

Temperatures this week are hitting the high 80s and low 90s. Fox 17 Morning Mix executive producer Andrea Shaner shows off activities for those looking to stay cool while not spending a lot of money.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book