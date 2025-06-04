Stay cool and save money this summer with Consumer's Energy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Summer is here in West Michigan! Once the weather gets too hot, there are plenty of ways to stay cool indoors - but increased infrastructure upgrade costs, increased energy delivery costs, and changes in the weather itself can negatively impact summer energy bills.

Fortunately, Consumers Energy has comprehensive tips to save some money (while trying to not break a sweat!) to beat those rising bills.

Consumers advises homeowners to shift their highest amount of electricity use to mornings, nights, and weekends. This is also applicable to major appliances; use them in the morning or evening when it's cooler outside. Shades or blinders can block sun inside the residence during the day, with vinyl shades and quilted curtains providing the most optimal results. If possible, consider replacing older windows.

Of course, air conditioners provide the most relief, yet contribute to energy use the fastest. Consider setting the thermostat to a higher temperature while away from home. Try investing in a smart thermostat if able to. Don't forget to clean the A/C filter regularly!

Consumers also recommends that if a home has ceiling fans, run them counter-clockwise. This allows air to be pushed downward to cool areas more efficiently.

Homeowners can also adjust their water heater's energy use by showering instead of bathing - install a low-flow shower head to help reduce water waste and energy.

Lastly, if there are customers seeking financial assistance, call 211 to connect to community resources for bill assistance. Consumers also offer programs and payment plans to fit their customer's needs.

For more information and tips to save, visit consumersenergy.com/summer.

