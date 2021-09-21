Stay Connected, Stay Strong: Encourage family mealtime with healthy food and conversation

"You are what you eat." The saying speaks volumes on how the food we put in our bodies affects our physical health. However where and how we eat that food also has an effect not just on our bodies, but on our mental health as well.

Continuing the Stay Connected, Stay Strong campaign with i understand and Family Fare, they discuss why having family meals can have a great impact on our physical health as well as our mental health.

Families sitting together around the dinner table at least three times a week will have a huge protective effect on mental health. Gathering with people we care about decreases the risk of depression and anxiety and boosts our self-confidence, self-esteem, and resiliency. Plus kids who have more family meals at home are also less likely to engage in risky behavior such as drug abuse, alcohol, acting out, or anything that harms them physically and mentally.

In terms of physical health, in order to get a balanced diet, families should fill their dinner plates like a rainbow. Incorporating a variety of colored foods like vegetables, fruits, grains, and proteins, will create a balanced diet and promote healthy eating.

Stay connected and stay strong with i understand love heals, and find healthy recipes at shopfamilyfare.com/family-meals-month.

If you're struggling and need support, help is available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK.

