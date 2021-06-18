Start your summer with this Ice Cream Soda recipe

June 20 is the official start of summer, but it's also National Ice Cream Soda Day!

Cool off with this tasty treat from Virgil's Handcrafted Sodas.

Directions:

1. Get a nice tall glass.

2. Drop one scoop of vanilla ice cream into the bottom of the glass

3. Pour Virgil’s Handcrafted Soda, or your soda of choice, over the scoop until it fills up about halfway.

4. Drop another scoop of vanilla ice cream into the mix.

5. Fill to the top of the glass with your beverage.

6. Grab a spoon and experiment with your preferred balance of ice cream and root beer in each bite. Enjoy!

For more great soda recipes, visit virgils.com.