Two Grand Rapids sisters took their love of clothes and dreams of opening a boutique and made it a reality in the form of The Boxed Bowtique. Now, they want to share their love of cute clothes, shoes, and gifts with the public during their Pink Friday event.

Pink Friday will take place on November 18 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Boxed Bowtique is located at 35 Chicago Dr, Suite #2 in Jenison.

Start window shopping or learn more at theboxedbowtique.com.