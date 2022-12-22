Watch Now
Start the holidays with a huge lineup of music during Christmas at Critter's Christmas Music Extravaganza

All concert proceeds will be donated to charity
Posted at 12:33 PM, Dec 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-22 12:33:24-05

Listen to an array of Christmas music while giving back to a good cause during Christmas at Critter's 3rd annual Christmas Music Extravaganza at the Intersection on Friday night.

The concert will feature 30 different local musicians playing Christmas and holiday music in a variety show format. Santa will also make an appearance on stage.

Christmas at Critter's 3rd Annual Christmas Music Extravaganza will take place on December 23 with doors opening at 7 and music starting at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. All proceeds from the concert will be donated to Kent County Toys for Tots.

Click here to purchase tickets and to stay up to date on the concert.

