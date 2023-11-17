Start planning your Michigan wedding with help from "Nearlywed"

Michigan is a wedding destination: from the gorgeous downtown venues to beaches, forests, and even backyards, the backdrop provides the perfect place to say "I do." But anyone who's tried to plan a big or even small event knows how hard it can be.

A new website and publication called Nearlywed is hoping to make navigating nuptials a bit easier, and hopefully less stressful.

Nearlywed was created by the publisher of Grand Rapids Bride. It is the first statewide wedding publication of its kind, featuring stories about real Michigan weddings, the latest industry trends, and a comprehensive directory of Michigan wedding vendors.

Nearlywed’s publisher, Kelly Stroburg, joined the Morning Mix to talk about why she decided to launch this new publication and what it could do for wedding industry businesses in Michigan.