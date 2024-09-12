Standing Together Concert Series on Sept. 13 to raise money for i understand and Mel Trotter Ministries

Live concerts are a fun way to spend an evening, but when that concert comes with a cause it becomes a party with a purpose. The Standing Together Concert Series aims to do just that with a performance to support multiple West Michigan non-profits.

The concert on the river will include music from bands Phil Biggs and Kevin Paul, Michael Crittenden and Troll for Trout, and Andy Holtgreive and Domestic Problems.

The Standing Together concert series was co-founded in 2003 by Michael Crittenden and Phil Biggs to raise money and support for a range of area charities, including mental illness and homelessness in West Michigan. To-date, through sponsorships, concerts, CD sales, and direct fundraising, total dollars grossed are nearly $800,000.

All proceeds from this year's concert will benefit i understand and Mel Trotter Ministries, allowing opportunities for individuals to receive mental health education and therapeutic support for those engaged in the workforce development training and housing.

Standing Together Concert Series will take place on September 13. The concert starts at 5:30 p.m. at Legacy Park in Ada.

