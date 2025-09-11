Stamp Your Way to Rewards: KDL Launches 'Stampworthy' Adult Reader Card

If you’ve missed the satisfying THUNK! of a library stamp, now’s your chance to relive it.

Kent District Library (KDL) is bringing back that nostalgic fun with its Stampworthy Adult Reader Card, a new program designed for patrons aged 18 and up.

Here’s how it works: Every time you visit a KDL branch and check out items, you receive a stamp on your Stampworthy card. Collect five stamps total, have the card verified by library staff, then turn it in at any KDL service desk. Each completed card becomes an entry into the monthly prize drawing!

What’s at stake? A chance to win a $50 ShopKDL.org gift card, plus additional goodies donated by local businesses. There’s no limit on how many cards one person can complete — more reading, more chances to win. Whether it’s novels, cookbooks, movies, or items from KDL’s Beyond Books collection, every item checked out contributes.

Planning to join in? The campaign runs until November 30 and you can pick up a Stampworthy card in person at any KDL branch.

Todd got to visit with Josh Mosey from KDL to learn more. To get even more info, visit kdl.org.

