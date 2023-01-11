StageGR presents, "Tarzan"

"Tarzan" is swinging into West Michigan, and audiences will have a chance to catch the production with StageGR.

The play is heavily based on Disney's animated film of the same name. The story follows an infant boy who is shipwrecked on an island and is raised by gorillas. Now a fully grown man, he interacts with his own species for the first time, struggling to find a balance between who he is, and who he was meant to be.

Head to Matthew's Auditorium, located at 3000 Leonard St. NE in Grand Rapids to see "Tarzan" on the following dates and times:

Thursday, January 12 at 7 p.m.

Friday, January 13 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, January 14 at 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, January 15 at 2 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Purchase tickets or learn more about the production at stageGR.org.