St. Patrick's Day cocktails with The Original Tin Cup

Saint Patrick’s Day is here, and while it might look a little different this year you can still celebrate with these fun cocktails.

Irish Honey Mint Julip

2 OZ Irish Whiskey

1 Oz Honey Liqueur

2 mint sprigs (one to muddle and 1 to garnish)

1 sugar cube with a splash of water (crushed ice)

Crush sugar cube along with a splash of water in a low ball glass. Add mint leaves (no stem) to the bottom of the glass and muddle. Fill glass with crushed ice add whiskey and liqueur and stir for approx 30 seconds (until the glass is frosty) garnish with a mint sprig and enjoy!

Frisky Whiskey

1 oz Irish whiskey

1 oz Bärenjäger honey liqueur

1 oz orange juice, freshly squeezed

1/4 oz simple syrup

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker (with ice) shake vigorously and strain into a tall cocktail glass.

Recipes and more can be found at originaltincup.com the DrinkGR Facebook Group.