St. Patrick's Day cocktails with Drink GR

Saint Patrick's Day will be celebrated all weekend in Grand Rapids. Nate Blury from Drink GR shares a couple of popular St. Patty's Day drinks to try.

"Shamrocked"

1.5 oz Midori Liqueur

1 oz. Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey

.5 oz Irish Crème.

Instructions: Shake and strain over ice into a double old-fashioned glass. Top with homemade whipped cream and fresh mint garnish.

"Finnegan's Wake"

1 oz Jameson

1 oz Green Chartreuse

1 oz Luxardo maraschino liqueur

1 oz lime juice

3-5 mint leaves



Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into an absinthe-rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with mint.

This Weekend Check out:

Kegs and Eggs, Grand Rapids Brewing Co., 8:00-10:00 A.M. FREE

Irish On Ionia, Ionia St, 10-7, $25-$65

Irish In The Alley, Garage Bar -Downtown, noon-2 A.M. FREE

For more recipes and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.