St. Patrick's Day cocktails with Drink GR

Saint Patrick's Day will be celebrated all weekend in Grand Rapids. Nate Blury from Drink GR shares a couple of popular St. Patty's Day drinks to try.
"Shamrocked"
- 1.5 oz Midori Liqueur
- 1 oz. Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
- .5 oz Irish Crème.
Instructions: Shake and strain over ice into a double old-fashioned glass. Top with homemade whipped cream and fresh mint garnish.
"Finnegan's Wake"
- 1 oz Jameson
- 1 oz Green Chartreuse
- 1 oz Luxardo maraschino liqueur
- 1 oz lime juice
- 3-5 mint leaves
Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into an absinthe-rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with mint.
This Weekend Check out:
- Kegs and Eggs, Grand Rapids Brewing Co., 8:00-10:00 A.M. FREE
- Irish On Ionia, Ionia St, 10-7, $25-$65
- Irish In The Alley, Garage Bar -Downtown, noon-2 A.M. FREE
For more recipes and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.