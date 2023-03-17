Watch Now
St. Patrick's Day cocktails with Drink GR

Posted at 1:02 PM, Mar 17, 2023
Saint Patrick's Day will be celebrated all weekend in Grand Rapids. Nate Blury from Drink GR shares a couple of popular St. Patty's Day drinks to try.

"Shamrocked"

  • 1.5 oz Midori Liqueur
  • 1 oz. Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey
  • .5 oz Irish Crème.

Instructions: Shake and strain over ice into a double old-fashioned glass. Top with homemade whipped cream and fresh mint garnish.

"Finnegan's Wake"

  • 1 oz Jameson
  • 1 oz Green Chartreuse
  • 1 oz Luxardo maraschino liqueur
  • 1 oz lime juice
  • 3-5 mint leaves

Instructions: Add all ingredients to a shaker tin with ice. Shake and strain into an absinthe-rinsed coupe glass. Garnish with mint.
This Weekend Check out:

  • Kegs and Eggs, Grand Rapids Brewing Co., 8:00-10:00 A.M. FREE
  • Irish On Ionia, Ionia St, 10-7, $25-$65
  • Irish In The Alley, Garage Bar -Downtown, noon-2 A.M. FREE

For more recipes and the latest happenings in West Michigan, join Drink GR on Facebook.

