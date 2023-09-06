St. Julian Winery showcases fall flavors just in time for Wine & Harvest Fest

There's a party in Paw Paw happening at St. Julian Winery this weekend, and they want everyone to raise a glass of their new fall-inspired wines and celebrate with them at Wine and Harvest Fest.

St. Julian Winery will be open all weekend long with wine tasting, cocktails, hard cider, and wine slushies. There will also be live music, Floatin' Franks food truck will be on-site, and they'll be having their Mix & Match Case Sale. New fall flavors available include Pumpkin Spice Latte and Ginger Bread, so people can stock up on their favorite flavors while they're in season.

Wine and Harvest Fest will take place on September 8-10 at their main production facility in Paw Paw. Tasting tickets are available for purchase on the property.

Learn more and browse their wine selection at stjulian.com.