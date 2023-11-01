St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique seeking volunteers and donations

The colder weather is officially here. Catholic Charities West Michigan and St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutiques are asking for help from the community in the form of warm clothing donations and volunteers.

St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique is a free pantry catering to babies and toddlers, offering a wide selection of free items and safety classes to improve infant and toddler care. The pantry also provides in-home pregnancy counseling services, parent support groups, and more.

Pantry items include diapers, wipes, formula, clothing, and bottles. Parents or guardians may utilize the pantry once every 30 days at no cost.

St. Gianna's is always in need of the above items and encourages people who no longer need these items to donate them to the pantry. Currently, the pantry has a high need for diapers and toddler clothing, as well as volunteers to help organize and run the no-cost pantry.

St. Gianna's No Cost Baby Boutique is located at 1400 Plainfield Ave NE. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations and times:



40 Jefferson Ave. SE from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

1720 Park St., Muskegon from 8 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Learn more on ways to give at ccwestmi.org or call (616) 699-3642.