St. Clair Butterfly Foundation aims to expand in Grand Rapids

The St. Clair Butterfly Foundation is a nationwide nonprofit that trains those in healthcare, education, and criminal justice on trauma-informed practices, helping youth impacted by trauma to process emotions, build healthy coping strategies, and re-wire the nervous system. While their programming is designed for youth, the adults behind the scenes also receive the needed support on their end.

Founded by Chip and Lisa St. Clair, the organization has chapters in Michigan, Florida, South Carolina, and Missouri. Currently in Michigan, they are focusing in the Metro Detroit area and northern lower peninsula in locations such as Benzie County, where $150,000 in Opioid Funds was received to train staff in the sheriff's office and school district. Other programming locations include Grand Traverse County.

The nonprofit is seeking to expand in Grand Rapids, where building connections within the justice departments, behavioral health departments, schools, and other community organizations remains at the forefront of this expansion.

Chip and Lisa sat down with Michelle to share more about the organization and how the community can get involved.

Visit scbf.org for more information. You can also follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

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