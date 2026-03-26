St. Cecilia Music Center prepares for Spring concerts to close season

St. Cecilia Music Center was established in 1883 by women, named after the patron saint of music. The society aims to promote the study and appreciation of music and encourage community music development, and the building has stayed at their current location on 24 Ransom Ave since 1893.

To this day, the Center's Acoustic Cafe Folk Series invites artists from around the world into the space for an evening of acoustic music. The season will feature Grammy Award winner Sam Bush on March 26, Grammy Award nominated Joan Osborne April 30, and acoustic guitarist Leo Kottke on May 25.

In addition to the Acoustic Cafe Folk Series, the Chamber Music Society performances to close out the year are Quintet Revelations on April 16 and Schubertiade on May 14.

All concerts begin at 7:30 P.M. and ticket prices vary for each event. Visit smcgr.org for more information and to purchase tickets!

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