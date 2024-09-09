Watch Now
Morning Mix

Actions

St. Cecilia Music Center gets ready to kick-off their 2024-25 season

Posted

Celebrate more than 140 years of live music with the St. Cecilia Music Center, bringing folk, jazz, and chamber music to West Michigan during their 2024-25 season.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform three outstanding concerts during the 2024 – 2025 season:

  • November 7, 2024 - “Virtuoso Winds”
  • March 20, 2025 - “Schubert’s Trout Quintet”
  • April 24, 2025 - “Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence”

Four stellar concerts are planned for the Spectacular Jazz Series in the 2024 - 2025 season:

  • October 4, 2024 – Joshua Redman
  • February 20, 2025 – Cécile McLorin Salvant
  • March 18, 2025 – Julian Lage
  • April 22, 2025 – Christian McBride & Ursa Major

Other big-name performers will be coming to West Michigan including:

  • September 17, 2024 – Sierra Hull Sierra Hull
  • November 12, 2024 – An Evening with Valerie June Valerie June Hockett
  • December 5, 2024 – Del McCoury Band
  • March 13, 2025 – Judy Collins

Additional Concerts will be announced throughout the season. Purchase tickets at SCMCGR.org or call the box office at (616) 459-2224.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GAB NEW-Logo

Every $12 you donate buys two books for a child in need.