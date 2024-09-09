St. Cecilia Music Center gets ready to kick-off their 2024-25 season

Celebrate more than 140 years of live music with the St. Cecilia Music Center, bringing folk, jazz, and chamber music to West Michigan during their 2024-25 season.
The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform three outstanding concerts during the 2024 – 2025 season:
- November 7, 2024 - “Virtuoso Winds”
- March 20, 2025 - “Schubert’s Trout Quintet”
- April 24, 2025 - “Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence”
Four stellar concerts are planned for the Spectacular Jazz Series in the 2024 - 2025 season:
- October 4, 2024 – Joshua Redman
- February 20, 2025 – Cécile McLorin Salvant
- March 18, 2025 – Julian Lage
- April 22, 2025 – Christian McBride & Ursa Major
Other big-name performers will be coming to West Michigan including:
- September 17, 2024 – Sierra Hull Sierra Hull
- November 12, 2024 – An Evening with Valerie June Valerie June Hockett
- December 5, 2024 – Del McCoury Band
- March 13, 2025 – Judy Collins
Additional Concerts will be announced throughout the season. Purchase tickets at SCMCGR.org or call the box office at (616) 459-2224.
Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok