St. Cecilia Music Center gets ready to kick-off their 2024-25 season

Celebrate more than 140 years of live music with the St. Cecilia Music Center, bringing folk, jazz, and chamber music to West Michigan during their 2024-25 season.

The Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center will perform three outstanding concerts during the 2024 – 2025 season:



November 7, 2024 - “Virtuoso Winds”

March 20, 2025 - “Schubert’s Trout Quintet”

April 24, 2025 - “Tchaikovsky's Souvenir de Florence”

Four stellar concerts are planned for the Spectacular Jazz Series in the 2024 - 2025 season:

October 4, 2024 – Joshua Redman

February 20, 2025 – Cécile McLorin Salvant

March 18, 2025 – Julian Lage

April 22, 2025 – Christian McBride & Ursa Major

Other big-name performers will be coming to West Michigan including:

September 17, 2024 – Sierra Hull Sierra Hull

November 12, 2024 – An Evening with Valerie June Valerie June Hockett

December 5, 2024 – Del McCoury Band

March 13, 2025 – Judy Collins

Additional Concerts will be announced throughout the season. Purchase tickets at SCMCGR.org or call the box office at (616) 459-2224.

