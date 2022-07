St. Cecilia Music Center just announced its lineup for their Acoustic Café Folk Seasons Concerts for the 2022-23 season.

Five shows that will be on sale include:

Janis Ian “Final North American Tour” – October 18, 2022

The Wood Brothers – October 27, 2022

Mat Kearney – November 18, 2022

Award winning mandolinist, Chris Thile – February 5, 2023

Josh Ritter – March 2, 2023

Tickets can be purchased at scmc-online.org/concerts-and-events/ or by calling (616) 901-8894.