Squat, Pulse and Dance for a Cure: Stronger Together

Exercise is great for the mind, body and soul and in this case, for the community.

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, several fitness instructors are going to share their love for movement at Squat, Pulse and Dance for a Cure: Stronger Together.

This year money from the event is going to Gilda's Glub Grand Rapids.

Valarie James and Marcie DeVoogd stopped by FOX 17 Morning Mix to share more about this year's event.

Squat, Pulse and Dance for a Cure: Stronger Together

November 9
Salvation Army Kroc Center - Grand Rapids
9am-12pm
$20/person
vsjfitness.com

