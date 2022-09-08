Sprint down the airstrip at the GRR Runway 5K

Many have experienced being on a runway, but usually, they're sitting in a plane. Gerald R. Ford International Airport is welcoming traffic of a different kind to the airstrip on September 24, runners and walkers, for their Runway 5K.

The unique one-mile race gives walkers and runners the rare opportunity to compete on an actual airport runway. The course will begin north of the economy parking lot, looping onto taxiway Juliet and runway 8L/26R, the Airport’s general aviation runway, before ending back at the parking lot.

Registration for the 5K begins at $44, and $30 for the one-mile fun run. Registration includes a T-shirt, finisher medals for those who complete the 5K or fun run, post-race snacks and beverages, awards for top finishers, and free finisher photos.

Early packet pickup and registration will take place 4-7 p.m. September 23 at The Runnery, located at 5361 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park. Race-day registration and packet pickup begin at 7 a.m., with the 5K race starting at 9 a.m.

Proceeds from the event will be donated to Kids’ Food Basket.

To sign up to run, click here.