Spring Lake Physical Therapist creates CUE Apparel to improve posture and core strength

CUE Apparel is a new and innovative design in clothing where the main purpose is to focus on core strength and postural awareness. It was developed by Physical Therapist, Abby Britt.

The primary feature of CUE Apparel is the patent pending and trademarked CueLine design. These CueLines are internal to the shirt at the abdomen, shoulder blades and lower back region. The shirt is designed with comfortable compression to allow the CueLines to optimally contact the skin.

The CueLines are slightly tacky to provide a proprioceptive cue to the person wearing the shirt. As the shirt is worn during workouts, time spent behind the computer or phone, or during daily tasks, the person will feel the tug at the skin which provides the reminder to tighten the core and pull the shoulders back for improved strength and aligned posture.

To learn more about CUE Apparel or to purchase a shirt head to cueyourlife.com.

Follow the FOX 17 Morning Mix on: Facebook, Instagram, & TikTok