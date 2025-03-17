Spring is in the air! Celebrate the season with these scent trends from The Fragrance Queen

March is Fragrance Month, and Fragrance Day is on March 21. While many associate the smell of spring with fresh flowers, there are so many more scents that can be linked to the new life that grows with the season.

Linda G. Levy, the “Fragrance Queen” and President of The Fragrance Foundation joins the Fox 17 Morning Mix to share perfumes that match the three fragrance trends for spring: Dolce & Gabbana K Parfum, Aerin Mediterranean Honeysuckle Figue, and Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild Eau So Intense.

