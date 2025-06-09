Watch Now
Spring Into Action with Boston Square Wellness Collective

Their second-annual Spring Into Action 5k will be Saturday, June 14 at 9 A.M.
Boston Square Wellness Collective is a community hub for well-being. They promote holisitc wellness and resources through fitness, nutrition, and mindfullness classes and programs, while working towards breaking down barriers in the Black community.

Their second-annual Spring Into Action 5k will be Saturday, June 14 at 1480 Kalamazoo Avenue SE in the Boston Square Parklet. This event is free to attend.

Registration begins at 8 A.M. Participants should arrive by 8:30 at the latest. A yoga warm-up session will begin at 8:45 A.M., while the 5K begins at 9 A.M.

Participants can run, walk, or jog the length of the course.

Todd sat down with founder Odessa Yonkers on the Fox 17 All Seasons Living Patio to preview the event.

Visit bostonsquarewellnesscollective.org/events to register for a spot in the 5K! For more information, visit bostonsquarewellnesscollective.org.

