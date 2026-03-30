Spring Fling returns to Downtown Holland for third year

Downtown Holland's Spring Fling is set to return for a third year, bringing the community together for a week of giveaways, discounts, promotions, and more. This year's event will return April 4 through 11.

Sponsored by the Holland Convention and Visitors Bureau, Spring Fling invites guests to receive a shopping and dining passport at the Holland CVB office, located at 78 E 8th St. Passports can be stamped when a purchase at one of the participating restaurants and storefronts is made. When ten stamps are earned, passports can be redeemed for a chance at winning a grand prize drawing of a Downtown Holland gift card bundle valued at $1,000.

A runner-up will be selected at random to win a $100 gift card to their favorite business of choice.

Participants can also receive a boarding pass for "flight" specials at participating restaurants. Digital options of the passport and boarding pass can be found online.

Participating restaurants and shops will also offer 20% discounts during Spring Fling, and outdoor yard games will be located along 8th Street for additional fun.

Visit hollandspringfling.com for more information including a full list of participating businesses and 20% discount details.

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