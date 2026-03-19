Spring events with the Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids

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The Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids serves 11 West Michigan counties with over 175,000 Catholics, 79 parishes, and 31 schools. As the Lenten season continues and Easter preparations begin, the Diocese has several events West Michigan parishioners and those interested in learning more about the Church can attend.

In acknowledgment of the sacrament of reconciliation, the Diocese is holding a special event, "The Light Is On For You" on March 19 at most of their churches from 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. There will be opportunities to participate in confession, meet with priests, and have a renewed discovery for God's love during this Holy season.

A full list of participating churches is available on the Diocese's website.

Easter Sunday for 2026 is Sunday, April 5, with Mass times varying depending on the church.

Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids director of communications Annalise Laumeyer sat down with Todd to share more.

Visit grdiocese.org for more information including a full schedule of events at all churches.

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