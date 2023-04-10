Spring events opening up for visitors at Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery

Spring events are opening up for visitors at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. The state's only full-time Visitor Center at the hatchery is hosting a volunteer open house, and an art market, and the trails are open for nature lovers.

On April 19, the hatchery will be hosting a Volunteer Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. Join the Friends of Wolf Lake to learn about plans for 2023 including volunteer opportunities with kids fishing, stewardship projects, and more. Light refreshments will be served, plus get a behind-the-scenes tour of the hatchery with Hatchery Biologist, Matt Hughes and Visitor Center Director, Shana Ramsey.

Then on May 6, they'll be hosting an art marketfeaturing local vendors from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Local artists will be set up inside the visitor center and around the show pond selling nature-inspired art.

The Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery is open for tours on Saturdays and Sundays in April and May as well.

Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery is located at 34270 County Road 652 in Mattawan.

To learn more about these events, visit michigan.gov/wolflakevc or friendsofwolflake.org.