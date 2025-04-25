Spring clean your garage by donating your unwanted bicycle to Upcycle Bikes

Besides the health benefits, bicycles allow individuals transport themselves to their jobs, school, shopping, and more. They provide independence without the need of a car or adhering to the schedules of public transportation.

Upcycle Bikes is looking for Grand Rapids residents to donate their used, unwanted bicycles to give back to the community. Their spring used bike sale and collection drive will be tomorrow, April 26, from 9 A.M. to 12 P.M. at their storefront, 800 Monroe Avenue NW.

In addition to donations, bikes will be available to purchase, with proceeds going towards Upcycle Bikes' mission of refurbishing and donating used bikes to those financially disadvantaged.

In 2024, almost 1300 bikes were collected, and 900 of those were refurbished and donated to those in need.

For more information, visit upcyclebikes.org or find the event on Facebook.

