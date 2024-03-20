Spring Break Packing List: Don't Leave Home Without These Items

We're just weeks away from one of the largest travel periods of the year, Spring Break. Whether you're preparing for a Beachside Vacation, gearing up to hike in the mountains, or are heading out to explore a new city, here are a few must-haves.

Parkside Flask 750

The Parkside Flask instantly transforms any beverage into the perfect picnic for two. Say goodbye to the days of sipping warm drinks out of pastic cups....

Just put your chilled drink of choice in the flask, and go! Your drink will stay as cold as you put it in for up to 24 hours. It's great to have at backyard gatherings, beaches, campfires, or any outdoor scene. It comes in four colors... And cost $89 for the small or $125 for the larger one like this.

Manual travel toothbrush

Packing your toothbrush has never been easier! Instead of a plastic bag or a large bulky container to protect the bristles of your toothbrush... The Dr. Plotka's travel toothbrush is designed for easy packing and protection. You don't need to be worried about storing the toothbrush when you're not using it: the silver-infused bristles eliminate 99 percent of bacteria, viruses, and fungi within 6 hours after use. No to mention the bristles are long and help reach all areas of the mouth, leaving a fresh mouth feel after every brush.

All-natural fluoride free whitening toothpaste

You can pair that toothbrush with Dr. Poltka's travel-sized toothpastes! You'LL be saving so much space with these. The toothpaste whitens, cleans, sooths, and freshens your teeth and mouth.

It contains silica and hydroxyapatite... Which re-mineralizes teeth, lowering the risk of erosion and restores your teeth to their natural whiteness.

There's also organic propolis, a natural honeybee product known for its antimicrobial and antioxidant properties, reducing the risk of cavities, gum sensitivity, and plaque build-up.

100 percent of the ingredients used in the toothpaste are sourced from natural origins... Along with giving a minty-fresh feeling after brushing.

Cincha

Get your hands on the belt bag that is a go-to for flight attendants! Designed for travel days, sightseeing strolls and all the small errand runs in between, the Travel Belt Bag is your perfect on-the-go companion. Its spacious interior will keep your phone, passport, wallet, keys, and all the small essentials that you want right at your fingertips while you travel (or go for a quick outing).

Rollink

The luggage brand flight attendants can’t stop raving about! Rollink is the world’s slimmest, collapsible suitcase that is trendy, sustainable, durable, and practical. Whether trekking out for a getaway or a quick business trip, Rollink is right there with you to make the experience easy and convenient.

eeze Natural Health

Created by a former flight attendant who was looking for relief during her travels. Eeze Natural Health is a natural, gut-friendly constipation relief that also boosts the immune system and helps you stay hydrated during your travels! Travel-eeze is formulated with natural ingredients like flaxseed, Vitamin C, magnesium, and cascara for a safe, gentle, and natural solution for gut health and bowel support for stool consistency.

