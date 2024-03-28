Spring Break fun can be found at the Salvation Army Kroc Center

It's just about this time of year when parents might receive that abrupt notification of their kids going on Spring Break. For parents who are still seeking out a place where they can take their kids to be entertained, there is endless fun to be had at the Salvation Army Kroc Center.

Spring Break at The Salvation Army Kroc Center will take place April 1-5.

During this time, members can access the facility for free, and day passes for non-members will cost $12 per person.

A day pass will give people access to everything within the facility: the indoor water park, basketball courts, pickleball courts, exercise equipment, and more.

Learn more by visiting GrKrocCenter.org or call (616) 588-7200.