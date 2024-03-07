Spring Beauty Trends with Sherri French from MomHint

The countdown is on to Spring and it’s the perfect time to refresh your beauty routine. Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from MomHint, shares some great ideas from makeup and fragrance, to taking care of your skin and body.

hai Smart Showerhead - $199

· Upgrade your showerhead to a spa experience that’s good for you and the planet

· Personalise your spray settlings from steady stream to spa -like mist

· Boost your water pressure

· Easy DIY install

· Award-winning design

· Fun colors to suit your style

· Smart technology helps you save water Visit www.gethai.com

Use code MOMHINT for $50 off the Smart Showerhead

Secret

Secret Whole Body Deodorant – starting at $12.99

· The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant provides clinically proven odor protection for up to 72-hours

· Gynecologist and dermatologist tested made with intentional ingredients that can be used all over the body including intimate areas

· The new Secret Whole Body Deodorant is free of aluminum, baking soda, dyes, phthalates and parabens

· Provides 24/7 freshness from pits to privates

· Goes on clear

· The Secret Whole Body Deodorant collection comes in three forms: sprays, sticks and cream

Available at food, drug and mass retailers.

Olay

Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash - $7.99 | Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion –$9.99

· Crafted by Olay skin experts, the Hyaluronic Regimen infuses skin with nourishing ingredients that break the winter dry skin cycle and reveal visibly smoother skin in just 14 days.

· Olay Hyaluronic Body Wash is their most premium body wash, featuring moisturizing ingredients that penetrate skin’s surface to nourish and restore dry, thirsty skin.

· Olay Hyaluronic Body Lotion is crafted with a nutrient-rich and fast absorbing formula that visibly replenishes the skin to deliver deep moisture, locking in nourishment for all-day hydration throughout the winter months.

· Give this regimen a try as you revamp your body care routine!

Find In Major Retailers Including Walmart, Target, Walgreens, CVS and Family Dollar.

Clean Beauty

CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU BRILLIANT PEONY - $110 | CLEAN RESERVE SPARKLING SUGAR - $110 | CLEAN RESERVE SKIN - $110

· Clean Beauty has a fantastic lineup for fragrances to welcome spring

· CLEAN RESERVE H2EAU Brilliant Peony: Luminous & Inviting. Inspired by the brilliance and beauty that emanates from a lush garden brimming with a sea of peonies.

· CLEAN RESERVE Sparkling Sugar: Inspired by a wink and smile, this fun & flirty fragrance blends cassis berries and luscious peach nectar with soft pink sugar to create an irresistibly sweet, but not too sweet, scent with a little sass.

· CLEAN RESERVE Skin: Inspired by the feeling of a warm embrace. Creamy Madagascar vanilla offers a soft and subtle sweetness to the cozy, “close-to-the-skin” musk, creating the perfect everyday perfume.

Tarte Cosmetics

Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops - $35 | Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump - pearl shimmer glass - $24 | Tartlette Tubing mascara (black) - $27 | Glamazon Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette - $47

· Key Largo Glow Bronzing Drops - Serum-infused glow-boosting drops are like vacay in a bottle.

· Maracuja Juicy Shimmer Glass Lip Plump - pearl shimmer glass - Swipe on shimmers & manifest glimmers with your fave sold out maracuja juicy lip plump, now in shimmer glass! Featuring Teachers, the glimmers in our community who spark joy every day, no matter what comes their way.

· Tartlette Tubing mascara (black) - $27 - Our 1st-ever tubing mascara with micro-tubing technology is like a cashmere wrap for your lashes! It wraps each lash in lengthening "tubes" instead of weighing them down with layers of pigment.

· Glamazon Amazonian Clay Eyeshadow Palette - Channel your inner glamazon™ with this NEW palette of 10 shadows inspired by the rich tones of the Amazon Rainforest! Visit www.tartecosmetics.com

