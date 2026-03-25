Spring and Summer events with Black Wall Street Muskegon

Black Wall Street Muskegon uplifts and supports Black and Brown-owned businesses in Muskegon through community connection and economic opportunities. Founded by Lashae Simmons II, the organization has several events this Spring and Summer that members of the community are invited to attend.

The first of these events is the Business Women of Color Brunch. An already-sold-out event, the event aims to celebrate women of color in business, leadership, and entrepreneurship. The second event is their annual Black Business Expo, set for June 21. During the Expo, attendees can connect with Black-owned businesses in Muskegon, as well as enjoy family-friendly entertainment including a live band and DJ. Local vendors will be participating as well.

Lashae sat down with Michelle to share more about the organization's growth and what the year holds in store!

Visit blackwallstreet231.org for more information, including a directory of participating members! You can also follow them on Facebook for updates regarding future events.

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