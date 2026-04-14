Spring and summer events at the Muskegon Museum of Art

The Muskegon Museum of Art is preparing for an active spring and summer season, with exhibitions highlighting women's history and impact of women's contributions to the arts being added to the lineup.

Coming up is "Material World" Ten Women", featuring women artists who work with non-traditional materials. Providing visual and conceptual themes in a unique way, the exhibit runs May 21 through August 23.

The second women-focused exhibit is "HerStory of Animation: Mary Blair and Beyond", highlights women's contributions to animation, including the early days of experimental animation, shadow puppetry, stop motion, and more. The exhibition's namesake, Mary Blair, has worked on iconic Disney films from the 1950s including Cinderella and Peter Pan. Other women featured in the exhibit include Lotte Reiniger and Lillian Schwartz. "HerStory of Animation" runs June 6 through September 27.

Other exhibitions such as "POW! The Art of Comics" runs through May 17 and "Mo Willems and Friends" runs through June 21.

Museum admission is $12 for adults and $8 for seniors. Children 16 and under are free, and students 17 and older with valid ID have $6 admission.

Megan DeWitt, Director of Marketing for the museum, visited the Morning Mix to share more about the exhibits.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster. Visit muskegonartmuseum.org for more information and to purchase tickets.

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