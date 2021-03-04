Spread the Music virtual festival to raise money for artists struggling during pandemic

With large gatherings and concerts being canceled or postponed during the pandemic, many artists who make their living performing music found themselves struggling to make ends meet. The non-profit Michigan Music Alliance is organizing a five-day live-stream music festival fundraiser to not only highlight these artists but to raise money for musician relief.

​On March 24-28, MMA will be streaming a series of concerts featuring 200 of Michigan's most well-known and emerging artists over Facebook Live.

Musicians featured include Brian Vander Ark, The Accidentals, and so many more talented artists from all genres of music.

The funds raised through this concert will be given as micro-grants to unemployed musicians to help them pay for necessities like rent, mortgages, food, and other expenses.

For a complete music schedule or to make a donation, visit Michiganmuiscalliance.org.