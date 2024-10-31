Spooky snacks the whole family can sink their teeth into on Halloween

Trick or treat? Right now, it's all about the treats! For those looking for a sugar fix, a healthy snack, or a food-themed activity, here are some spooky snacks to enjoy on Halloween.

Jack-O-Lantern Cookies

Making sugar cookies is easy, and making them Halloween-themed is even easier! Grab your favorite sugar cookie recipe and a pumpkin-shaped cookie cutter if you have one. Once the cookies are cool, frost them with orange frosting (for those not fans of frosting, dye the dough orange with food coloring or pureed carrots).

Once the frosting hardens, grab some gel frosting writing tools, candy eyes, or any other candy accessories and create a jack-o-lantern on a cookie.

Graveyard Cake

Graveyards are spooky, and no two cemeteries are alike. Create your graveyard with a chocolate cake, chocolate frosting, and an assortment of treats. Halloween candy decorations like the ones above can be purchased and JoAnn and Meijer. Simpler decorations like gummy worms and pumpkins, oval-shaped cookies for gravestones, and square wafers for the fence can be found at any grocery store. Get creative and have fun!

Vegetable Skeleton

Kids need to eat more than just candy on Halloween, so why not making it creative and fun? All you need are your favorite healthy snacks and your imagination! Get spooky! Get creative! The options are limitless!

