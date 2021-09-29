Spooky season is coming to Soaring Eagle properties

Halloween is coming closer, and October is jam-packed with themed weekends.

The month of October has some Spooktacular things in store! A buffet will take place every Friday and Saturday at the family restaurant throughout the entire month. The Carnival of Mystery will take place on October 1-3, where you can get a balloon from Pennywise.

October 7-10 is virtually Halloween with face painting and caricatures. The following weekend will be Chills and Thrills October 14-17.

Make waves at your kid's next birthday party. Whether it's a few hours with snacks and enjoying the water park or an overnight stay, don't forget to check out the available packages. Call (989)-817-4825 to make a reservation.

Go big at Bourbon and Bacon on October 2. The Entertainment Hall transforms into a delicious sampling fest and features live performances from Lous Gramm, founding a member and original lead singer of Foreigner and Asia featuring John Payne.

Tickets are still available for several other October shows including Ice Cube, Goo Goo Dolls, Kumbia Kings, and Boyz II Men.

Great new music acts are coming to the Soaring Eagle Casino Entertainment Hall.

Motown Legends, The Temptations and Four Tops bring their decades of talent to the stage on November 27. Those tickets are ready to snag!

Country music lovers will be ecstatic to know that Dustin Lynch is making his way to Mt. Pleasant on December 3.

When the cold weather moves in, the Beach Boys Holiday Harmonies will warm things up on December 17. The group continues to ride the crest of a wave unequaled in America's musical history.

Plus the holiday spirit will come to life with the musical tenor talents of Jonathan Antoine's Christmasland Live on December 18.

Get ready to dance and sing along to Grammy Award-winning superstar, Nelly with special guest, Twista. They're performing at Soaring Eagle on November 6.

Also added, country music fans will want to snag tickets for Travis Tritt's November 12 show.

Hunks: The Show will wow audiences on November 13. This Magic Mike-style male revue has high energy and choreography.

Tickets for all three of the November shows just mentioned, are now on sale! To purchase tickets to these shows, go to etix.com, the Soaring Eagle Box Office, or call 1-800-514-3849.

