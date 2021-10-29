Watch
Spooky cocktail recipes for Halloween

Halloween Cocktails by Nate Blury
Posted at 12:04 PM, Oct 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-29 12:04:04-04

Time for Halloween and Día de los Muertos (Day of The Dead)!

Nate Blury from the Original Tin Cup, and recently named "40 under 40" by the Grand Rapids Business Journal, shares some fun cocktails to celebrate.

Witches Brew

  • 1.5 oz vodka [Avani]
  • .5 oz lime juice
  • 1 oz raspberry liqueur [Long Road]

To rim the glass:

  • 1 fresh lime
  • 3 drops purple food coloring
  • 1 tablespoon sugar

Instructions:

  1. Cut the lime in half and squeeze the juice together into a saucer.
  2. Add the purple food coloring and mix with a cocktail stick.
  3. Place the sugar in a second saucer.
  4. Dip the glass into the lime juice and then into the sugar. Set to one side.
  5. Pour the ingredients (Except for Soda Water) into a cocktail shaker. Add the ice. Shake well.
  6. Strain into the prepared glass.
  7. Top off with soda.

PINEAPPLE MEZCAL SOUR

  • 1.5 oz. mezcal [Lobos1707]
  • 2 oz. fresh pineapple juice
  • ½ tbsp. agave syrup
  • 1 oz. lime juice
  • 1 egg white
  • 1 cup of ice
  • Aromatic bitters
  • Garnish: edible flower

Instructions:

  1. In a cocktail shaker combine mezcal, pineapple juice, agave, lime juice, and egg white.
  2. Shake until foamy, then add ice and shake until chilled.
  3. Strain mixture into a glass and add 3-4 drops of aromatic bitters, dragging a toothpick through the bitters to create your preferred design.

THE MEXICANO

Directions:

  • Pour Campari, mezcal, and agave syrup in a Collins glass over ice.
  • Give it a quick stir to combine.
  • Top with soda water.
  • Garnish with an orange twist.

Recipes and more can be found at the DrinkGR Facebook Group

