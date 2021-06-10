Watch
Spoil your pet with new toys from Chow Hound Pet Supplies

Chow Hound Pet Supplies has all the toys you need
Posted at 12:10 PM, Jun 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-10 12:11:10-04

From toys to testing Chow Hound Pet Supplies helps pet owners take the very best care of their furry family members!

Chow Hound just got a new shipment of cat toys to entertain and exercise their mind. There is also new fun apparel and toys to celebrate Pride Month, as well as USA gear for the patriot pet.

Each location offers a Pet Clinic once a month providing affordable vaccines, microchips, heart worm testing & prevention, and fecal testing.

For customers who want to order online, people can get 10 percent on pick-up orders with code 1772. When selecting auto-order for pick-up delivery, a customer's first auto order will be 35 percent off. Delivery is free for any order over $39.

Learn more and find a location near you at chowhoundpet.com.

