Spoil mom this Mother's Day with these gift ideas from MomHint

While every day should be Mother’s Day, it’s that one specific day of the year we get to celebrate our moms! Lifestyle and parenting expert, Sherri French from Mom Hint, shares perfect gift ideas to spoil and celebrate the mom in your life.

NuFACE

MINI+ Starter Kit - $195

· Sculpt and firm the face and neck, improve cheek contour, lift brows, and smooth lines anytime, anywhere.

· The sleek, FDA-Cleared MINI+ Smart Device is perfect for lifting on-the-go.

· Smooth fine lines and wrinkles on the skin's surface or sculpt deep down to the MUSCLES for a more lifted, contoured appearance.

· Unlock exclusive treatments for customized results by pairing your MINI+ with the NuFACE Smart App.

· Available in multiple colorways to fit your unique style!

· NuFACE® SMART APP -Unlock App Exclusive treatments -Step-by-step tutorials tailored to you -Selfie Tracker allows you to see progress and celebrate your achievements -Custom reminders to help you stay on track.

Betty Booze

· Moms don’t always have a ton of time, but that doesn’t mean they can’t enjoy a gourmet cocktail!

· This Mother’s Day, give mom a drink she can get at her favorite bar without ever leaving the house with Betty Booze, the sparkling beverage brand from Hollywood’s favorite mom, Blake Lively.

· From one mom to another, give mom the gourmet-inspired sparkling canned beverages, pairing the freshest fruits, spices, and herbs with real spirits for the perfect sip this Mother’s Day!

· And even better, she can be one of the first to enjoy the brand’s two new flavors, Sparkling Bourbon with Oak Smoked Lemonade and Sparkling Tequila with Smokey Pineapple - both of which are made with Blake’s go-to cooking staples!

Elvie

Elvie Stride - $269.99

· Perfect for the first time (or new) mom, the Elvie Stride is a hands-free, hospital-grade electric breast pump that’s portable, liberating you from sockets and wires, and features a discrete, lightweight design

· With Elvie Stride, you can give the gift of time back to the mom in your life, giving them the ultimate connected control with Elvie app, so they can fully manage their pump without so much as tweaking their t-shirt or missing a moment with their little ones.

· Elvie partners with many medical suppliers to help provide a free or low-cost Elvie Stride through insurance

Stitch Fix

· Mother’s Day is right around the corner, and a gift card to Stitch Fix is the perfect way to help mom feel her best and level up her wardrobe with her own personal stylist!

· We know moms are always so busy taking care of everyone that they often forget to prioritize their own needs.

· Stitch Fix is the perfect gift to help remind mom to treat herself!

· It’s an online personalized styling service that blends the human touch of expert stylists with data science, making it simple for mom to discover confidence-boosting items that match her unique style, size, and budget preferences.

· Stitch Fix has dedicated M.O.M. (Milestones of Motherhood) Stylists that are specially trained to help moms discover items that suit their unique needs.

· The Fix is filled with five curated pieces to try on from the comfort of home, which is perfect for busy moms.

· Shipping & returns are always free, and no subscription is required.

Tata Raasa

Royal Black Lentils – $4.99 | Rich Coconut Lentils – $4.99 | Regal Chickpea Tikka – $4.99 | Majestic Red Bean Curry – $4.99

· With global foods trending in 2024, the new Tata Raasa brand offers a decadent range of delicious, ready-to-eat Indian meals, crafted with authentic sauces, flavors and spices and inspired by foods served in the finest hotels and restaurants in India.

· The premium line of shelf-stable foods is made with clean ingredients and features four tasty varieties, including Royal Black Lentils, Rich Coconut Lentils, Regal Chickpea Tikka and Majestic Red Bean Curry—providing moms and at-home cooks with a simple and convenient way to level up meals in just 60 seconds.

· Tata Raasa foods are crafted with natural and fresh ingredients, with no artificial colors, flavorings, sugar and preservatives, and are GMO free, vegan and Halal.

· Tata Raasa is available for purchase at a grocery store near you and also on Amazon.

