Splash, swim, stay and play at Soaring Eagle Waterpark

Just a short drive to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, and Soaring Eagle Waterpark can make some long-lasting family memories.

Embrace culture during Pow Wow weekend.

July 23rd and 24th, the nearby Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Campground is where you can see culture come to life! Enjoy crafts and story time, as well, at Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

Wrapping up July, the 30th and 31st, is "Summer Fun Weekend". Along with the crafts, story time and movies, there will be a popsicle giveaway.

Reserve your spots now! Call 1-877-482-0368 or go to soaringeaglewaterpark.com.

Camping under the stars nearby is possible, thanks to the Hideaway RV Park explore 42 acres with canoes, kayaks and paddleboats.

Need something not so rustic? An extended stay is a great option with "The Retreat". The European design has clean lines, bright colors, kitchens, washers and dryers and more!

Snag that shuttle for the casino!

Summer Cash Bash happens every Friday in July from 7pm to 11pm. win a share of $50,000.

Super Saturday Bingo is back on August 7th! Pay outs of $30,000 in cash and prizes and with the new bingo millions add-on, you could even have a chance at $1,000,000!

More details at soaringeaglecasino.com

Music lovers, get ready for more legends to hit the stage!

Reo Speedwagon on October 16th ! They formed back in 1967 and have been wowing crowds ever since.

While you are at the box office or visiting etix.com, might as well grab those Boyz II Men tickets, too. One of the most truly iconic R&B groups takes the entertainment hall stage on October 3oth.

Still up for grabs, tickets for Kid Rock's second show with special guest Tesla on August 15th.

Tickets are still available for Keith Urban with special guest Lindsey Ell. They'll take the stage on August 28th

Tim McGraw is coming on September 18th. He's sold more than 80 million records worldwide and dominated the charts with 44 number one singles.

Still time to grab tickets for the September 24 show featuring Megadeth and Lamb of God with special guests Trivium and newly added Hatebreed.

To purchase tickets to these shows go to etix dot com , the soaring eagle box office or call 1.800.514.3849 .

swim, stay, play, gamble and sing at soaring eagle properties.

