Spice up your snacks for the Big Game with these tasty options

Coo Moo Jams

While Coo Moo Jams is known for its irresistibly sweet and spicy Apricot Habanero jam ($12), you’re going to want to elevate the Super Bowl snack game with their Coo Moo Spicy Chex Mix recipe. The secret is their Wooster Sauce ($10) of course—but expect your friends to be too busy crunching on handfuls to even ask.

Small Town Cultures

Having nachos on deck is an absolute must for the ultimate game-viewing experience, so why not make it good for your gut too? Prepare this drool-worthy snack following the Gut Friendly Nachos recipe from pgs. 39 - 41 of the online Small Town Cookbook. Small Town Cultures' gourmet plant-based probiotics are small-batch and made with the fresh waters of the Adirondacks. These raw fermented foods include sliced jalapenos, turmeric kimchi, sliced red onions, baby carrots, and more to support your health in the tastiest way possible. All clean offerings are made without vinegar or sugar and have no additives or preservatives. The products are gluten-free, vegan, non-GMO, and keto-friendly.

Available at Whole Foods Market, The Fresh Market, health food stores, and independent retailers throughout the North and South East

Tamalitoz Palomitaz

Similar to unpredictable twists that occur during the game, how about making a timeless favorite a little more interesting… move over butter-drenched popcorn and make room for popcorn that satisfies a sweet and savory craving! Palomitaz (named for palomitas, Spanish for popcorn) is the candied popcorn of taste buds dreams. Bold fruit flavors including watermelon, pineapple, mango, and blood orange balance with the perfect amounts of chili lime and sea salt in your new favorite game time snack. Plus this popcorn is vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO!

Price: 4-pack $20

Also available on Amazon.

Hot N Saucy

Spice up your Superbowl snacks with Hot N Saucy! This brand is in the lineup of hot sauces on Hot Ones and expertly handcrafted for these connoisseurs who love to indulge in the spices and flavors that leave an ever-so-delicious mark. Slather on some Hot N Saucy to your favorite meal and be prepared to love the heat! Add them as cooking sauces too.

Price: $10 a bottle

Available at retailers such as Home Goods, T.J. Maxx, and Marshalls nationwide.

Bell’s Cookie Co.

On dessert duty? Score a touchdown with Bell’s Cookie Co! The family-owned and fast-growing cookie shop is the pride of Washington, recently voted the best in the state, but living there isn't necessary to enjoy these crunchy and gooey creations. Bell’s Cookie Co. delivers nationwide with their 12 traditional and unique cookie flavors individually wrapped to remain fresh and boxed to ship. Have some cookies delivered directly to your game viewing address or toss the box and reheat these babies to achieve the ultimate fresh-out-of-the-oven experience that the crowd won't even have to know you didn’t spend halftime baking them fresh!

Price: Box of 8 Cookies $28; One Dozen Cookies $36