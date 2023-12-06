Spend your holiday in the winter wonderland of Gaylord, Michigan

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

Michigan winters go one of two ways; either we get multiple inches of snow or none at all. For the winters that are lacking in fresh powder, the city of Gaylord is still a fun place to adventure during those colder months.

Even when the snow is lacking for sports like skiing, snowboarding, and snowmobiling, hikers can still enjoy the miles and miles of Gaylord's hiking trails. There are also opportunities to try non-traditional winter sports like winter water rafting on one of Gaylord's many bodies of water.

Plus, if the weather is cold enough, the ski resorts can make their snow for downhill skiing and tubing.

Then those who consider themselves more as snow bunnies can sit nice and cozy among one of many restaurants and businesses in downtown Gaylord.

Learn more about these activities and other events going on in the area by visiting gaylordmichigan.net or calling 800-345-8621.