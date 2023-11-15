Spend Thanksgiving break at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and do not reflect the same of Fox 17.

On November 17 and 18, Lil' Deer Camp is back! On the 17th there will be crafts and activities from 4 to 7 p.m. then from 5 to 6 p.m. there will be goody bags for mom and trail treats. There will also be caricature drawings happening from 6 to 9 p.m. On the 18th enjoy the same activities, but there will also be face painting and balloon twisting.

Leave the cooking to Soaring Eagle. Join them for a lovely Thanksgiving meal on Thanksgiving Day or pre-order a family-style meal to enjoy at home.

Meals on site include pumpkin-spiced French toast for breakfast and slow-roasted turkey, salmon, or glazed pork with all the fixings. Reservations are recommended.

For those family meals to go, call the Family Restaurant to order. They'll be available to pick up on November 22 from 4 to 6 p.m. and then again on the 23rd starting at 9 a.m.

Right after Thanksgiving, Pajama Jam returns on November 24 and 25. On the 24th there will be kids crafts and activities, face painting, and balloon twisting. Then on the 25th, pick up your raffle tickets between 4 and 6 p.m. Then get ready for the drawing later that night for some cool prizes. There will also be a Pajama Jam Dance Party that night.

There are even more add-ons you can enjoy when staying in a room at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel. With the birthday add-on, you can get candy, a birthday t-shirt, balloons, and a card from Gizi. Or, you can get a fresh cookie and milk delivered directly to your room with the Cookie-Monster add-on. Get both of these specials by calling (989)-817-4825.

College students can now get a special day pass for the Soaring Eagle Waterpark. It's just $12 per person on Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Call 989-817-4801 and ask for the College Student Day Pass special, and have a student ID upon arrival.

The holiday shopping season has begun, and a visit to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel isn't your average cookie-cutter gift. You can now choose from a variety of gift card options or choose a dollar value of your own. Call 1-877-2EAGLE2 to order yours today.

To take advantage of these deals or to learn more, head to soaringeaglewaterpark.com or call 1-877-2EAGLE2.