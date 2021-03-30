Spend spring break at the Grand Rapids Public Museum, April 2-11

Explore space, walk down old streets of Grand Rapids, and see LEGO bricks made into amazing creations during spring break this year by visiting the Grand Rapids Public Museum.

Spring Break at the GRPM will take place April 2-11 and include Sean Kenney's Wild Connections Made with LEGO Bricks exhibit, Under the Arctic exhibit, historic Grand Rapids LEGO display, and exploring visitor favorites like Streets of Old Grand Rapids and West Michigan Habitats exhibits

On April 6 and 7, guests can see Professor WOW's Fun-Believable Science Show playing at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Tickets are required and must be purchased in advance.

The GRPM Planetarium will offer four shows daily from live sky shows to Big Bird and Queen music shows.

The GRPM cafe will be open daily and on Saturdays during spring break. ART: Caribbean Food Truck will provide food outside the Museum, along with City Built Brewing providing beer and other beverages from 2-5 p.m.

Advance ticket purchase is required, and tickets will likely sell out, so early reservations are recommended. Discounted admission is available for Kent County residents.

Grand Rapids Public Museum is located at 272 Pearl Street North West.

To learn more about exhibits on display, call (616)-929-1700 or visit grpm.org.