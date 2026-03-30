Spend spring break at the Grand Rapids Children's Museum

Families staying in town for Spring Break this year can look forward to the Grand Rapids Children's Museum's annual Spring Break Bonanza, featuring special activities every day during the week of April 3 through 12.

Included with admission, families can participate in hands-on exhibits and special performances, workshops, and pop-up activities. Each day will feature a different activity, including a Shrinky Dink lab, instrument garden workshop and instrument petting zoo, magic bubble show, and more.

Beyond Spring Break, families can look forward to the museum's monthly Tots and Coffee Club, where caregivers can enjoy the company of other caregivers while their toddlers play and connect with others. The museum's Third Thursdays events will also return for the spring and summer, offering $3 admission and extended evening hours from 4 to 8 P.M. for families on the third Thursday of the month.

GRCM CEO of Play Maggie Lancaster visited the Morning Mix to talk about what families can look forward to during their visit during the Bonanza and the rest of Spring.

Visit grcm.org for more information and a full schedule of events.

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