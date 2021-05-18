Spectrum Health's Jump Jam Summer Program is ready to get kids moving and having fun

Being healthy and staying active is important especially once school is out and kids are on summer break. So what can kids do to stay healthy this summer? Enjoy some fun in the sun with Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and their Jump Jam Summer Program!

Dr. William Stratbucker and Kelsey Bako from Spectrum Health share more about leading a healthy lifestyle and the Jump Jam Summer Program.

The goal of the Jump Jam Summer Program is to support youth development by encouraging healthy choices and routines like exercises, sleep, and eating habits.

Due to the pandemic, Spectrum Health had the opportunity to reimagine the Jump Jam program in collaboration with their Health Optimization Services team. Previously Jump Jam was a jump rope competition held each spring at the DeVos Place for Kent County 3-5th graders since 2013.

The event is free, and the first 1,000 kids who register will receive activity cards, jump rope, and a Jump Jam t-shirt. The activity cards include jump rope demonstrations, healthy recipes, fun activities, and engaging videos, all linking back to the 9 Healthy Counts.

Participants are encouraged to post their personal videos and pictures on how they are staying healthy via the website, texting 1.832.460.1979, and using the hashtag #JumpJam on Instagram or Twitter.

Jump Jam starts June 20, the first day of summer, and runs through August 5.

Visit Spectrumhealth.org/jump-jam for more information and to register.